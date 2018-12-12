Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.49

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 406371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$479.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.629999999564917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 408.54%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

