Align Technology (ALGN) and Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) Head to Head Review

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and Precision Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 2 13 0 2.87 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus target price of $362.07, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 16.89% 34.09% 21.59% Precision Therapeutics -719.83% -266.54% -199.98%

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Precision Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.47 billion 11.96 $231.41 million $3.89 56.62 Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 14.74 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Align Technology beats Precision Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The company's Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

