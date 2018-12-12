Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Position Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Align Technology worth $53,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.57 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

