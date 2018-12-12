Allakos (ALLK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,942. Allakos has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $144,164,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $102,046,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $92,063,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $65,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $37,447,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

