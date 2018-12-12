Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.64 Million Position in China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.94% of China Yuchai International worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $27.98.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.76 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

