Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Kemper worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kemper by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kemper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kemper by 20.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kemper by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

