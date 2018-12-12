Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 894,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.21. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

