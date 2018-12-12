Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,470 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Corecivic worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corecivic by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,789,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corecivic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,952,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after acquiring an additional 714,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Corecivic by 79.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,753,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corecivic by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 299,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corecivic alerts:

CXW stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $108,717.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corecivic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/alliancebernstein-l-p-sells-2470-shares-of-corecivic-inc-cxw.html.

Corecivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.