Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.14 Million Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,908 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.82% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $58,861,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.95 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 135.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

