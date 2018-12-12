Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,400 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.40% of Potlatchdeltic worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potlatchdeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,400 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-sells-5400-shares-of-potlatchdeltic-corp-pch.html.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.