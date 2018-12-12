Alligator Energy Ltd (AGE) CEO Buys A$15,440.00 in Stock

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) CEO Michael D. West acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,440.00 ($10,950.35). The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGE remained flat at $A$0.00 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday. Alligator Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

About Alligator Energy

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for uranium and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Tin Camp Creek and Beatrice projects, which cover an area of approximately 650 sq km located in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province in the Northern Territory.

