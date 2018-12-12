Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,132,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 273,639 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.06.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliqua Biomedical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 3.99% of Alliqua Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALQA)
Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.
