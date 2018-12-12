Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,061.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $728.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

