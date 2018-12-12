Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACH. Morgan Stanley raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,870. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 57.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter worth about $7,610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 140.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

