Ambarella (AMBA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella's third-quarter results hurt from continued decline in revenues from consumer applications, including sports, VR and the drone cameras. This downtrend is expected to continue. Transition of the business away from consumer electronic applications toward computer vision coupled with geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges are taking a toll on the company’s revenues. Ambarella is also hurt by decline in chip sales to GoPro. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, Ambarella expects the demand for security cameras with computer vision capability to continue to grow, giving it an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera, and hence boost top-line.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

AMBA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,414. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $54,436.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $241,092.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,509,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,873 shares of company stock worth $894,017. 5.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

