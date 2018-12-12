Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce sales of $760.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $764.76 million and the lowest is $753.70 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $726.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Amc Networks stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Amc Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amc Networks by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amc Networks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Amc Networks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

