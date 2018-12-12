Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

