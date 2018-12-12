American International Group Inc. Acquires 14,400 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 194.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

