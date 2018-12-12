American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,671 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,399,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,215,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,150 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 620,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

