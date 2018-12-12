Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.6% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.68.

In other Amgen news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

