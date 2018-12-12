AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-3-15-million-holdings-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.