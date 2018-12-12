AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,542,000 after acquiring an additional 596,965 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,945,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 433,401 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,234,000 after acquiring an additional 342,013 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

UHS opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $139.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-3-51-million-holdings-in-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.