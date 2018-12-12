AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

