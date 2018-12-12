Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Director Acquires $19,950.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Director Ernest G. Siddons acquired 5,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at $104,290.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.12. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth $108,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Director Acquires $19,950.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/ampco-pittsburgh-corp-ap-director-acquires-19950-00-in-stock.html.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.