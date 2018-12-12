Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 39253 shares traded.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 150,664 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 318.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

WARNING: “Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.54” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/ampio-pharmaceuticals-ampe-shares-gap-up-to-0-54.html.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.