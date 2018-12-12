Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $762,543.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,508.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $53.76 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

