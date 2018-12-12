Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.43 Million

Analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce sales of $74.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.78 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $282.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $285.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $289.87 million, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $294.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $370.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $296,892.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3,197.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth $631,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

