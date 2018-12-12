Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms SA (EDAP) to Post $0.00 EPS

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,060. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.59% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

