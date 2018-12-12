Analysts Anticipate L Brands Inc (LB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.08. L Brands reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.13. 523,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,889. L Brands has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

