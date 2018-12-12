Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.64. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

WTFC opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $99.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 120,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply