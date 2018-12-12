Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.64. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

WTFC opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $99.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 120,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

