Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. 1,658,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,769. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

