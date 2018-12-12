Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,453,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. grace capital acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $774,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 206,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.