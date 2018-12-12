Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.61 million during the quarter. Lazard had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 49.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,601,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,788,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,229,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lazard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,073,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,222,000 after buying an additional 182,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,049,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,169,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazard by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,051,000 after buying an additional 524,953 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Lazard has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

