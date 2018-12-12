Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce $9.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.87 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.38 billion to $40.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $42.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 474,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.51 per share, for a total transaction of $43,461,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,401,236 shares of company stock worth $418,531,263. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after buying an additional 179,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,716,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,672,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,177,000 after purchasing an additional 186,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,518,000 after purchasing an additional 414,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,620,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.41 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.