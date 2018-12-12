Analysts Expect Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will report sales of $70.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiwi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Qiwi posted sales of $71.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full-year sales of $283.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $286.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.62 million, with estimates ranging from $287.63 million to $291.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiwi.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 94.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 885,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Qiwi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIWI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,413. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $647.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

