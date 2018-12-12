Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2018 – Zumiez was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2018 – Zumiez had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Zumiez had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/20/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Zumiez was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2018 – Zumiez is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 43,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,854. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $54,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 197,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 439,492 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 471,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

