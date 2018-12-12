Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Tribune Publishing had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $255.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

