Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (BLX) Price Target at $23.72

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$24.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.93. 44,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.49. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$16.31 and a 12 month high of C$25.03.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.47000000156406 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Boralex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -290.09%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Aird sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.25, for a total value of C$36,676.25.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company had interests in 55 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,237 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 172 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.