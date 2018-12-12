Analysts Set Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) Price Target at $53.56

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.56 ($62.28).

DRW3 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €51.70 ($60.12) on Friday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.80 ($81.16) and a 12 month high of €107.00 ($124.42).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

