Analyzing Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) & Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Rent-A-Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -53.71% -6.11% -3.36% Rent-A-Center 1.58% 6.16% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and Rent-A-Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent-A-Center 1 5 0 0 1.83

Rent-A-Center has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.84%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than Black Diamond Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Rent-A-Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $120.79 million 0.74 -$73.59 million N/A N/A Rent-A-Center $2.70 billion 0.29 $6.65 million ($0.54) -26.94

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats Black Diamond Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions, such as camps with on-site management of catering, housekeeping, front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and the provision of consumables, such as diesel and propane. The Energy Services segment provides equipment rentals and accommodations to customers in the oil and gas industry throughout western Canada and the Midwest and western United States. This segment offers accommodations, which consist of single and multi-unit complexes; and surface rentals, including various types of equipment that support drilling, completion, and production activities. The segment also provides installation, delivery, maintenance, and catering services. The International segment rents and sells remote workforce housing and modular space rental solutions primarily in Australia. This segment serves customers in resources, oil and gas, construction, general industry, government, and education sectors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated approximately 2,381 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,106 Acceptance Now staffed locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico; 125 Acceptance Now Direct locations; and 131 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 225 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

