Analyzing Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) & Spectrum Brands (SPB)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12% Spectrum Brands 23.26% -2.43% -0.45%

Dividends

Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Manhattan Scientifics does not pay a dividend. Spectrum Brands pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Spectrum Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 57.19 $1.54 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.15 billion 0.81 $768.30 million $3.54 13.50

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 6 8 0 2.57

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $97.27, indicating a potential upside of 103.58%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Manhattan Scientifics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products. The company offers its products under a portfolio of brands, including Rayovac, VARTA, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Black + Decker, Tetra, Marineland, GloFish, Nature's Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, Digest-eeze, DreamBone, SmartBones, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag, Liquid Fence, Armor All, STP, and A/C PRO. It sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company is based in Middleton, Wisconsin.

