Analyzing Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Arbutus Biopharma 0 2 2 0 2.50

Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arbutus Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $302.24 million 6.43 $57.28 million $1.26 29.52 Arbutus Biopharma $10.70 million 23.85 -$84.41 million ($1.79) -2.57

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 25.89% 30.30% 14.34% Arbutus Biopharma -1,116.69% -91.36% -40.43%

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Arbutus Biopharma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The company's product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The company's lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to block production of HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also include AB-423, a core protein inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; and AB-452, an HBV RNA Destabilizer, which is in preclinical study. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates comprising N-Acetylgalactosamine conjugate technology, cccDNA targeting agents, and checkpoint inhibition. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) that has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and RNA-based neoantigen immunotherapy products. The company has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Marina Biotech Inc.; U.S. National Institutes of Health; and The Baruch S. Blumberg Institute and Drexel University. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.