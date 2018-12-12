Analyzing Visualant (VSUL) & Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Visualant (OTCMKTS:VSUL) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visualant and Rockwell Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visualant N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.67 billion 2.86 $535.50 million $8.11 19.48

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Visualant.

Profitability

This table compares Visualant and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visualant N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 8.03% 57.53% 16.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Visualant and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visualant 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 5 7 4 0 1.94

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $178.21, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Visualant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Visualant does not pay a dividend. Rockwell Automation pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Visualant on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visualant Company Profile

Visualant, Incorporated focuses primarily on the development of ChromaID, a technology that identifies and authenticates any substance. The Company’s ChromaID utilizes light at the photon (elementary particle of light) level through a series of emitters and detectors to generate a signature or fingerprint from a scan of any solid, liquid or gaseous material. This signature of reflected or transmitted light is digitized, creating a ChromaID signature. Each ChromaID signature comprises from hundreds to thousands of specific data points. In normal operation, a ChromaID master or reference scan is generated and stored in a database. The scan head can then scan similar materials to identify, authenticate or diagnose them by comparing the new ChromaID digital signature scan to that of the original or reference ChromaID signature or scan result. The ChromaID technology provides a platform for various applications. It offers products, including ChromaID Lab Kit and ChromaID Liquid Lab Kit.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control. This segment also offers configuration and visualization software, which is used to operate and supervise control platforms, process control software, and manufacturing execution systems and information solution software to enhance productivity and meet regulatory requirements; and other products comprising sensors, machine safety components, and linear motion control products. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, motor and circuit protection devices, AC/DC variable frequency drives, push buttons, signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays, and timers; and packaged solutions, such as configured drives and motor control centers to automation and information solutions. This segment also offers life-cycle support services, such as technical support and repair, asset management, training, maintenance, and safety and network consulting services. The company's brands include Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. It serves food and beverage, home and personal care, life sciences, automotive and tire, oil and gas, mining, metal, and chemicals industries through independent distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

