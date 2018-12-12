AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.42. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 339714 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,009,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 965.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,852 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

