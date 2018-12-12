Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 128.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $92.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of BUD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,711. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $117.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.9131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud-position-boosted-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.