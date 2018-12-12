ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

