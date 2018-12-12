Antero Resources (AR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Antero has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk/long reserve-life properties of Appalachian Basin is a major positive. It is encouraging that the company plans to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure. Antero also boasts of a healthy balance sheet with manageable debt-to-capital ratio of 38.8%, which is lower than most of its peers. This provides the company ample flexibility to make acquisitions or grow internally. However, the company’s expectation of higher per unit cash production expense through 2022 will hurt earnings. Moreover, Antero’s higher total expenses in the third quarter as well as its lack of diversification are major concerns.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

