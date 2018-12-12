AP Eagers Ltd (APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 9,873 Shares of Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Nicholas Politis bought 9,873 shares of AP Eagers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.86 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$67,679.42 ($47,999.59).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AP Eagers alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Nicholas Politis bought 12,279 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.85 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of A$84,049.76 ($59,609.76).

On Friday, November 23rd, Nicholas Politis bought 7,179 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.91 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of A$49,621.25 ($35,192.37).

On Monday, November 26th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,137 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.99 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of A$70,898.18 ($50,282.40).

On Friday, November 16th, Nicholas Politis bought 7,500 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.01 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$52,545.00 ($37,265.96).

On Monday, November 19th, Nicholas Politis bought 4,763 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.99 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of A$33,298.13 ($23,615.70).

On Wednesday, November 14th, Nicholas Politis bought 5,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.01 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$35,025.00 ($24,840.43).

On Wednesday, November 7th, Nicholas Politis bought 2,624 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.03 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of A$18,454.59 ($13,088.36).

On Monday, October 22nd, Nicholas Politis bought 9,801 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.79 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of A$76,320.39 ($54,127.93).

On Wednesday, October 24th, Nicholas Politis bought 9,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.70 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of A$69,327.00 ($49,168.09).

On Wednesday, October 17th, Nicholas Politis bought 12,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.63 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of A$91,608.00 ($64,970.21).

APE opened at A$6.33 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AP Eagers Ltd (APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 9,873 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/ap-eagers-ltd-ape-insider-nicholas-politis-acquires-9873-shares-of-stock.html.

About AP Eagers

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used motor vehicles; distributes and sells parts, accessories, and car care products; provides vehicle brokerage, maintenance, and repair services; offers extended warranties; facilitates finance and leasing of motor vehicles; vehicle protection and other aftermarket products; and owns property and investments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AP Eagers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Eagers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.