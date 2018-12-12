Apergy Corp (APY) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 3,998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 302,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APY. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

