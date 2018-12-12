Apple (AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research restated a sell rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

